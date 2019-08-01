Man charged in woman’s death

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:20 am

A 39-year-old Jacksonboro man was taken into custody on two charges on July 27, an incident that started at a Hope Plantation Road residence in the early morning hours.

The county’s emergency dispatch office received a call from residence at approximately 3:20 a.m. reporting an unresponsive woman in a bedroom of her home.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel quickly made their way to the home at 1773 Hope Plantation Road and found a female resident deceased.

Twenty minutes after that initial call, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey was on his way to Hope Plantation Road to handle the death investigation.

Harvey identified the deceased as Jorday Nelson, 29, of Hope Plantation Road.

Following an autopsy conducted on July 28 at the forensic unit at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the coroner ruled Nelson’s death a homicide. She was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

A few hours after the shooting the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jermaine Sawyer, 39, of Jacksonboro on charges of murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

According to the arrest warrant Sawyer, who lived near Nelson’s home, allegedly fired the fatal gunshot.

The arrest warrant affidavit also alleges that Sawyer altered the crime scene by rearranging and or moving evidence, such as the firearm.

Observations from sheriff’s office investigators and the coroner, physical evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements provided the probable cause needed to file the charges.

Following a bond hearing, Sawyer was ordered held without bond at the Colleton County Detention Center. A court magistrate is not allowed to set bond in a murder case — that decision was made by a circuit court judge.