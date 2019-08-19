Louise Woodside | Obituary

Louise Woodside

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Dorothy Louise Trusler Woodside, 83, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, August 16, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born February 1, 1936, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, she was one of thirteen children born to the late Samuel Lewis Trusler and the late Rose Ellen Large Trusler. She and her husband made Walterboro their home in 1972. She retired as the Environmental Services Director from the Colleton Medical Center. She was an active member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Walterboro, where she served during the starting of the church’s Food Pantry, worked avidly in the kitchen and was a dedicated volunteer each year at the annual Vacation Bible School. Devoted to her home and family, she took a special pride in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a true lady and great southern cook.

Surviving are: her husband of fifty-one years, Mr. James Richard Woodside; three sons, Lowell E. Shell and his wife Linda of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Richard Wayne Shell and his wife Kathleen of Walterboro, and SMSGT USAF (Ret.) Randal M. Shell and his wife Sue of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, Glen Trusler, of Burgaw, North Carolina; and two sisters, Bernice Whitlock of Johnson City, Tennessee and Shelby Harriott of Burgaw, North Carolina. There are twelve grandchildren, Stephani Shouse, Staci Peters, Kristi Zimmerman, Keri Howell, Cassie Anderson, Makailah Shell, Sherry Player, John Cole, Kimberly Mock, Kelly Shell, Kristin Shell, and Landon Shell; twelve great grandchildren, Tiffany Shouse, Dalton Shouse, Gavin Peters, Cody Zimmerman, Eli Zimmerman, Nicholas Perry, Cole Howell, Elise Anderson, Emelyn Anderson, Taylor Cole, Shyann Webster, and Hayden Mock. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Carl Trusler, Lawrence Trusler, Robert Trusler, and Paul Trusler; and five sisters, Pauline Hart, Mary Belle Cottle, Margaret Hiott, Viola Perry, and Georgia Estep.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Edgewood Baptist Church Food Pantry Fund, 138 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, form The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Lowell E. Shell and The Reverend Ralph Warren officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.