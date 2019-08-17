Local author releases new Edisto novel

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Author Lindsey P. Brackett has released a new book set on Edisto Island.

Firefly Southern Fiction, an imprint of LPC Books, announced the release of “The Bridge Between” on July 31. “The Bridge Between” is a follow up for “Still Waters,” Brackett’s award-winning debut novel.

The story follows Louisa Halloway’s return to the family home on Edisto Island. As Lou flounders to find her place, a local professor studying tidal creek preservation invites her to join his research team. But the past still has a hold on Lou, her ex-husband David, who has followed his family to Edisto, and Grace Watson, whose son pursues Lou and David’s daughter. In this idyllic setting, relationships, like the creeks, deepen and shift. Once more, Lou finds herself caught between the life she’s chosen — and the love that might be meant to be.

Explore Edisto magazine said, “Brackett, once again, brings Edisto to life in her second novel … Her descriptions of the island were so real and stirring … Her characters capture interest right away and her ability to project their emotions and empathy is a rare talent.”

Brackett writes s outhern fiction infused with her rural Georgia upbringing and Lowcountry roots. Her debut, “Still Waters,” was an INSPY finalist and the 2018 Selah Book of the Year.

She lives with her family in North Georgia, where she writes a weekly column for local newspapers reflecting on the intersection of motherhood, faith, and community.

Her Colleton roots are tied to her grandparents, T.M. and Alice Beeson, who spent their lives here as farmers and introduced their family to Edisto Beach. Alice Beeson is also remembered for her time as an educator in the Colleton County School System.

Join Brackett for a book talk and signing at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Thursday Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. In addition, she will sign books at the Edisto Bookstore on Edisto Island on October 25 from 3-5 p.m. For more appearances, please visit her website: www.lindseypbrackett.com.

The Bridge Between is available in paperback and Kindle through Amazon and in paperback through all other online retailers. Look for it locally in Books with A’Peal (Cornelia, Ga.), Fiction Addiction (Greenville), and the Edisto Bookstore (Edisto Island).