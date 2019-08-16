Letters to the Editor | Opinion

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:56 am

Compassion for all

Dear Editor:

As I consider the best way to begin this “article,” I have to reflect on the events of just a weeks ago. A post was made on Facebook about a dog that was, well at best, not being cared for. Abused is a strong word — one person’s abuse is not another’s. However, it seems to me that God created all the creatures in the universe and that he expects us, as human beings, to care for his creations. If it is your belief or upbringing that animals are lesser creatures than human beings, then it is simple, do not own one!

The common belief (or misbelief) is that it’s not my problem, and it is all too prevalent in most communities. It is eventually every one’s problem. You choose to not spay or neuter your animal and it roams freely and impregnates someone else’s animal or worst case fights and causes the other owner, the vet and possibly the shelter issues, all because you did not properly care for your pet. Why? Because there are no structured laws to protect the innocent, the animals.

Many people care for their animals as well as they do their children. Some find this to be absurd! But why? Compare the two for a moment. Children do not get to choose their family, pets don’t either. Children are at their care givers’ mercy, pets are too. Children, by law, are expected to have a certain standard of care, pets not so much.

Why is this so? They are both creations of God. They both have brains, heartbeats, nerve endings and basic common needs for survival. Children need, food, water and shelter to thrive, love not abuse. Pets, the same applies. But what you here is the attitude “they just pets.” Children can at least speak up for their ill treatment; pets have no defense, no voice, no advocate.

As a community and as a nation, we must do better with “God’s Handiwork.” If you are a believer in animal equality, you probably understand the tremendous problems animals encounter. If you are not, it doesn’t really matter to you and that is your “God-given right.” But don’t pass along your misbelief to you children. Let them decide for themselves. As a community, we need to protect, shelter and be held accountable for our actions towards our children and our pets. Really, there is no difference: two helpless creatures looking to mankind for protection and love, not abuse.

It takes a village to protect the young from the evils of the world. Educate yourself, your neighbors and your kids on what is proper and what is not. Fight for laws to protect those that cannot protect or speak for themselves. Animals should have basic rights not to be misused, abused and discarded at will. Urge your local congressmen to address this as urgently as they do child abuse.

It starts at home: the abuse the neglect, the mistreatment. Animals? Children? Yes, because when it comes to the end of the day, we all will be held acoountable for how we treat these two similar creations of God.

Owning an animal is a choice! Please, if you choose to do so, treat it like the living creature of mankind that it is. If you choose to own an animal, please, do not be part of the ongoing neglect and abuse of animals. If you cannot be part of the solution, do not be part of the problem.

Barbie Burgess

Walterboro

Back to school

Dear Editor:

To all parents of school-age children: In a few weeks, schools across our nation will open. You can start preparing your children by making sure they go to bed early, encouraging them to drink water, eat fruits and vegetables, and teaching them good manners and respect.

It is true things have changed since my children and I graduated. But good manners and respect remain — and will take you farther than money.

The Rev. Margaret Murdaugh

Walterboro

School tax

increase

Dear Editor:

I am highly disappointed in county council for granting the Colleton County School Board a millage increase for the fourth time in 10 years.

Flash back to 2006: the school board bypassed the voters, and taxpayers, to plunge the county into debt of $165 million dollars for the next 25 years.

The school board was warned by state politicians, The State newspaper and The Post and Courier that they would not have a safety net. The taxpayers and businesses are now having to pick up the tab for their arrogance and stupidity.

There are rumors that several board members are serving just for the perks and benefits. I would like to put this in front of taxpayers and voters. I propose a binding resolution be put on the November 2020 election ballot to:

1) Cut the salary the school board members make to $75 per month, regardless of how many meetings are held;

2) School board members must pay for their own medical insurance;

3) Take away the ability of the school board to give themselves pay raises;

4) No retirement with the county school system;

5) If attending an out-of-town conference, workshops, meal per diem will be $35 per day, $75 per night maximum per hotel room

There will be people hollering, screaming and cussing that the county will lose their experience. I don’t care.

Superintendent Foster, here are some recommendations:

• Cancel all P-cards, issue only maintenance supervisors, yourself and the purchasing agent with no more than five cards for the county-wide district.

• All purchases must be preapproved before purchase. Employees wishing to purchase items must submit a form for approval by the superintendent.

• No more than one district administrator per school. The administrator would have to learn to do more with less. If the administrator does not have the backs of the teachers, they need to find another field to work in.

I have considered running for the school board or county council in 2020. I don’t need the perks or salary. I would be a buzz saw or veg-a-matic in the school district, especially at eliminating unneeded administrators.

Teachers know what I mean. They’re tired of being told its raining when they are being peed on.

R.G. Gaskins

Walterboro

Customer service still alive and well

Dear Editor:

In today’s world I have often thought that if customer service is not dead, it’s on life support. Few companies, especially in the service industry, instill any level of confidence that they will do even the least that is expected of them or stand behind their work. Fewer still go the extra mile.

That theory was bashed for me recently.

My wife and sons were spending a few days at Edisto Island a week or so ago and while driving, an error message — a blood red thermometer — appeared on our dash. Since the truck had only been driven a couple of miles, I knew it could not possibly be running hot, but since the air conditioner had not blown cold at one point the day before, I thought something might be wrong. We were pulling our boat out of the water when the error message occurred, so I turned the truck off, parked and secured the boat and resumed my ride back to where we were staying, just a few miles away.

On the ride back, the error message appeared again. I reached out to my brother, who is a retired automotive expert, and he told me it was probably a sensor. After double-checking water levels, he was convinced that it was indeed a sensor. I pondered what we needed to do for the ride back to Sumter the next day: There are no dealerships in Edisto and the truck seemed to be running fine.

I reached out to Jamie Bilton at Bilton Lincoln-Mercury, which services my truck, to ask if he knew anyone at Walterboro Ford. He said he did and he’d be glad to contact them for us the next morning to see if they could squeeze us in since we were risking being stranded. He called them first thing the next morning and they said they would see us between 10:30 and 11.

The unspeakable happened on the way there: Several miles into the ride, the truck lost power at the foot of a bridge that was under repair, meaning we were blocking traffic with nowhere to go. We turned the truck off for about a minute and when we cranked it back up, it seemed to be OK enough to at least get out of traffic. So, we started and it chugged and chugged and chugged us up to the top of the short bridge and we rolled down the other side, barely getting out of traffic. The tail of the boat, though, was still sitting in the road. A crew from the state Department of Transportation came along, helped us by trying an old trick of disconnecting the battery before actually hooking the boat to their truck and dragging it out of harm’s way. (Thank you to those fine human beings).

But we were still stranded, so we reached back out to Jamie Bilton, who advised us to call Ford roadside assistance since the truck is still under warranty. The frustration continued when we were told it could be as long as three hours before anyone arrived because the tow truck would be coming from Ridgeland. And to compound the situation, only one person could ride with them. So Jamie called his friends at Walterboro Ford, who immediately tracked down Mr. Franklin to drive the 30-plus miles to pick us up.

Our truck arrived in Walterboro on the flatbed a bit later and I asked Jeff Ament at Walterboro Ford how late they would be open (by now it was like 4 p.m.). He said we are going to be open until “we get you on the road. Jamie is a good friend of ours and we are going to get you fixed.” He and Andy Chase confirmed, too, that it was a sensor. So while senior master technician Ryan Leese was fixing the truck, my brother drove from the Paxville/Pinewood area in his truck to go get the boat still left on the roadside near Edisto. When we arrived back in Walterboro with boat in tow, my truck was ready to go.

I want to say a huge thank you to him, Ryan, Andy, Vince Fargnoli and Jeff, not to mention Jamie at Bilton. Without their dedication to customer service and compassion in general, we might all still be sitting on S.C. 174.

So to those gentlemen, I want to say not only thank you but also congratulations! You have restored at least one cynic’s faith in customer service and the auto industry in general.

And I would tell anyone in need of a vehicle, stop by and see Jamie at Bilton or the guys at Walterboro Ford: I can say without hesitation that I’m sure their dedication to customer service and to their customers is not isolated to a crazed old man and his family, his truck and his boat.

Chip Chase

Sumter

(Send Letters to the Editor to editor@lowcountry.com or The Press and Standard, 1025 Bells Hwy., Walterboro, S.C. 29488)