Letter to the Editor | Opinion

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:43 am

Raising minimum wage not feasible

Dear Editor:

Anybody who has ever owned or managed a business knows that raising the minimum wage to $15 or $20 will cost millions of jobs. Like other cases, progressives cannot see the harm they could do.

A small company that employs a range of positions such as a clerical person, an assistant manager and manager will be in trouble with the rapid increase in payroll. When that clerical person gets an $8 or even $10 dollar raise the assistant manager and manager will demand a matching raise. Using this example, the business will pay out $8+$8+$8 or $24 per hour — $960 per week for its three employees for 40 hours per week of work each. This will total $3,860 a month. Then you have to add in Social Security and FICA.

There is not a small company in the country that can withstand these added expenses. The loss of jobs will be in millions and millions of unemployed workers who now will begin to draw welfare, unemployment and food stamps.

Noel Ison

Walterboro