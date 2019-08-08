Sparta Live

Lanier Varnadoe | Obituary

by | August 8, 2019 10:13 am

Lanier Varnadoe

The Brice Herndon Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Lanier Edward Varnadoe, known by all as “Ned”, age 67, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019.

Born April 2, 1952, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Hobson Junior Varnadoe and the late Daisy Vernelle Crosby Varnadoe Beach.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live