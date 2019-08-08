Lanier Varnadoe | Obituary

Lanier Varnadoe

The Brice Herndon Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Lanier Edward Varnadoe, known by all as “Ned”, age 67, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019.

Born April 2, 1952, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Hobson Junior Varnadoe and the late Daisy Vernelle Crosby Varnadoe Beach.