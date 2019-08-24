Langdale speaks to PEP Club

John Langdale talked about the benefits of volunteering at the July meeting of the PEP Club (People Enjoying People.)

Langdale and other members of his family having done volunteer work for many years at Colleton Medical Center and other places. “A volunteer does not get paid for their services, but giving back and helping others is enough reward for me,” Langdale said. “If you have some free time and would like to help others, volunteering is a good thing to try.”

The PEP Club is a senior club for anyone over 50. Meetings are the last Tuesday of each month at the Rec Center at noon. Lunch is served followed by a program, free door prizes and bingo. The first visit is free and annual dues are $5.

For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.