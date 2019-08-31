Landowner workshop set for September 4

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:32 pm

The U. S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS), in partnership with Minority Landowner Magazine, will conduct a two-day outreach workshop for local farmers and landowners on September 4-5 in Colleton County. Registration is free. The program runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on September 4, and 8a.m.-5 p.m. September 5. Lunch is provided both days.

The first day of the workshop, Wednesday Sept. 4, will be an indoor classroom session held at Colleton County Memorial Library, located at 600 Hampton Street, Walterboro.

USDA representatives will share information related to financial assistance programs, conservation programs, forest management, farm loan programs, disaster programs, marketing, vegetable production, pest management, high tunnels (hoop houses), programs for veterans and more. One-on-one consultations will also be available with USDA staff.

Representatives will be present from USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency and Clemson Cooperative Extension Service. Attorneys will be on hand to discuss heirs’ property, wills and estate planning.

On Thursday Sept. 5 participants will board a bus and tour forest management sites in Colleton County. The South Carolina Forestry Commission will join NRCS for the forestry tours. Landowners who have cutover land or open fields will learn about reforestation options, thinning forests to improve growth and forest health, and management practices that improve wildlife and recreation opportunities. Managing forestland for future income from timber production and pine straw will also be examined.

The bus will load up at 8 a.m. at the NRCS Service Center,531 Robertson Blvd., Suite B, Walterboro. The estimated return time is 3 p.m. Dress for the field. Lunch is provided.

The free workshop will provide landowners and land managers — or those interested in becoming landowners/land managers — important information about NRCS programs that can assist them in accomplishing their goals.

RSVP is requested. Contact USDA NRCS by September 3 at (843) 549-1821, ext. 3, to register at no cost.