Lady Hawks finish 3rd in PRTC Gold Bracket

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:56 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks went 4-1 in the PRTC Volleyball Kickoff Tournament held Saturday Aug. 24 to finish in third place. Hosted by Colleton County High School and Colleton Prep Academy, the 20-field tournament is a joint fundraiser for both volleyball programs.

The Lady Hawks earned wins over Dorchester Academy (25-17, 25-14), Hilton Head Prep (25-21, 25-14), Whale Branch High School (25-14, 25-16) and Goose Creek High School (25-17, 27-26). In the gold bracket playoffs, CPA was eliminated in a loss to Beaufort Academy.

Langley Harter led Colleton Prep with 27 kills and seven aces. Weslyn Jones had 11 kills and 14 aces, and Ella Nolte had 10 kills and five aces. Jessica Hughes had 11 aces.

“Overall, we learned a lot of things we need to work on,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “Our defense was not there in the end, and we will be working on that for our upcoming games this week.”

Colleton Prep was scheduled to host Calhoun Academy Tuesday Aug. 27. They will then travel to Patrick Henry and Beaufort Academy back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday Aug. 28-29.