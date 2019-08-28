Lady Cougars go 3-1-1 in PRTC tournament

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:53 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Volleyball team participated in the annual PRTC Pre-season Volleyball Tournament Saturday Aug. 24.

The tournament is hosted by Colleton County High School and Colleton Prep Academy and is a joint fundraiser for both volleyball programs. This year’s tournament featured 20 teams and utilized four courts including Colleton County High School main gym, CCHS auxiliary gym and Colleton Prep and Colleton County Middle School gyms.

The Lady Cougars finished 3-1-1 in the tournament, earning wins over Ridgeland-Harleyville (25-13, 25-12), Wade Hampton (25-21, 25-18) and Beaufort Academy JV (25-22, 25-21) in pool play. They split sets against Charleston Math and Science (25-16, 25-18). In game one of the gold bracket playoffs, the Lady Cougars fell to Palmetto Christian Academy (25-17, 25-22).

Palmetto Christian Academy went on to earn the championship title in the gold bracket and Beaufort Academy garnered the runner-up title.

“Overall the tournament went very smoothly,” said Coach Daniel Cox. “Having 20 teams in four gyms is a challenge, but due to planning we were able to execute the tournament with no issues. The varsity played well during the day and showed their true capabilities at times. For the next couple weeks, we will be working to make those capabilities a consistent attitude. The JV struggled a bit playing varsity teams, but also had moments showing their capability. It was a good season starter for both teams.”

The Lady Cougars will travel to Cathedral Academy on Thursday Aug. 29 for a non-conference match.