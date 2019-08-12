Kenneth Barnes | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 12, 2019 4:12 pm
Last Updated: August 12, 2019 at 4:13 pm
Kenneth Barnes
Allen Funeral Home
Kenneth Barnes, 58, of Walterboro and Summerville, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 also at the funeral home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.