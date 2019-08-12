Kenneth Barnes | Obituary

Last Updated: August 12, 2019 at 4:13 pm

Kenneth Barnes

Allen Funeral Home

Kenneth Barnes, 58, of Walterboro and Summerville, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 also at the funeral home.