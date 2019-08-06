John Turner | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 6, 2019 3:19 pm
John Turner
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Statesboro, Georgia – Mr. John Turner, age 45, died at Landmark Hospital in Savannah. He was a former resident of Walterboro.
John has no known survivors.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. Anyone that would like to attend is welcome.
