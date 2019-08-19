Jimmie Padgett | Obituary

Jimmie Padgett

Mr. James Oscar Padgett, Jr., known to everyone as “Jimmie”, 78, of Smoaks, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, at Prisma Health Care in Richland.

Born May 15, 1941, in Bamberg County, he was the son of the late James Oscar Padgett, Sr. and Ludie George Padgett Strickland. He was a retired Chief Lab Operator from Georgia Pacific – Hampton, South Carolina. Jimmie was a life-long farmer. Among the many things he farmed were watermelons, cantaloupes, hogs and cows. He was a well-known figure at the South Carolina Farmers Market in Columbia and a member of the Young Farmers Association.

Mr. Padgett was a life-long member of Little Swamp United Methodist Church, where he was active in many aspects of the church. He loved his Little Swamp community and loved participating in community events. He was also a member of the Little Swamp Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving are: his wife, Sheron Burns Padgett of Smoaks; children, Kathy P. Priester and her husband Tony of Smoaks, Lorie Ann P. Caldwell and her husband Ricky of Williams, James Burns Padgett and his wife Lisa of Harleyville, and John Scott Padgett of Columbia; and grandchildren, Grace Padgett, Ashley Padgett, James Vernon Goodwin, and Tanner Caldwell. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kathryn Megan Priester.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Little Swamp United Methodist Church, 365 War Eagle Road, Smoaks, South Carolina 29481.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019, at Little Swamp United Methodist Church, Smoaks. Interment followed in the church cemetery.