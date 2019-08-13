Iris Johnson | Obituary

Iris Johnson

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ISLANDTON – Mrs. Iris Kicklighter Johnson, 89, entered into rest Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Islandton under the care of Edisto Home Care Hospice. She was the wife of the late Mr. Johnnie M. Johnson.

Born October 10, 1929, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Franklin Kicklighter and the late Gerheu Owings Kicklighter. She was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the University of South Carolina. Having worked a long and devoted career she retired from Hampton County Regional Medical Center. She was a lifelong member of Rice Patch Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Islandton where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. She dedicated her life to hard work. She played a vital role in the building of her three children’s homes, working tirelessly alongside her late husband to ensure each and every detail was perfect. She centered her life around her family whom she dearly loved.

Surviving are: three children, Johnnie Van Johnson and his wife Charlene, David Mack Johnson and his wife Margaret, and Faye Johnson Polk all of Islandton, and a brother, Russell R. Kicklighter and his wife Naomi of Islandton. There are nine grandchildren, Ralph Polk, Melinda Murdaugh, Dee Dee Crawford, Tammy Nettles, Joanna DuBoise, Rhonda Bailey, Michael Dopson, David Johnson, Jr., and Maria Johnson; as well as twelve great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Everette Ralph Polk; a brother, Roland Kicklighter; and two sisters, Marvis Kicklighter Polk and Evelyn Kicklighter Lanier.

Flowers were accepted, or for those who wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to the following: Edisto Home Care and Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, Suite C, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115; or to, Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 7394 Browning Gate Road, Varnville, South Carolina 29918.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Varnville. The Reverend Larry Smith and The Reverend David Royster officiating. Interment followed in Mount Carmel United Methodist Churchyard, 7394 Browning Gate Road, Varnville.