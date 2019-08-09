Hunters Day Out

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:15 pm

Throngs of hunters gathered at Westbury’s ACE Hardware on Saturday to search out their favorite items for this hunting season and share tales from last deer season. Vendors from Muddy, Rocky, Tinks, Costa, The Allen Company, Thermacell, Federal, Dead Down Wind, Savage, Bushnell, Stoger, Streamlight, Hevi-Shot and Colson Choke Tube were on site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. T-shirts were given to the first 100 customers, and a variety of door prizes given away.