Humility: Let us remember we, too, are only people | Faith

But Peter lifted him up, saying, “stand up; I too am a man.”

–Acts 10:31

In the 16th chapter of his gospel, Matthew, the tax collector, records an extraordinary scene. There, following Simon Peter’s confession that Jesus is the Christ, Peter is given a task like no man has ever known nor will ever know. He would be the chosen instrument of God to usher in the new covenant — first to the Jews, then to the Samaritans, and lastly to the Gentiles. (Matthew 16:19; Acts 1:8)

In Jerusalem, on the day of Pentecost, while Peter is still preaching, the Holy Spirit rushes in upon the congregation. (Acts 2:2) Then, following the conversion and baptism of many Samaritans under the preaching of Philip, Peter is used again to deliver the Holy Spirit to another people group. (Acts 8:14-17)

And, lastly, Peter is used by God to preach to a gentile and a Roman centurion, Cornelius. Again, while Peter is preaching the gospel of Jesus, Cornelius and his entire household are saved and filled with the Holy Spirit.

Do you see the lot Peter shared in the advancement of the kingdom of God — first to the Jews, then to the Samaritans, and lastly to the Gentiles? One would thereby assume that because of the surpassing greatness of this task, Peter may be prone to the pride of Haman. (Esther 5:11) Yet, see the words of Peter recorded here by Luke, as he looks down on the kneeling Cornelius, a fellow image-bearer of God, saying, “Stand up; I too am a man.” (Acts 10:31)

Why the change?

Is this not the same Peter who told Jesus that “even though they all fall away, I will not” and even “if I must die with you, I will not deny you”? (Mark 14:29,31) What has caused such a change in the heart of Peter, from first to last?

Let me suggest, it is because Peter — who did fail, fall away and deny Jesus — came to know the last words he preached to Cornelius as true for himself, “to him all the prophets bear witness that everyone who believes in [Jesus] receives forgiveness of sins through His name.” (Acts 10:43) Peter found this forgiveness on the banks of the Galilee though three confessions of love for His Savior, one for each of his denials. (John 21:15-19)

How can any heart be puffed up following such a moment? And, furthermore, how can we who have had the same forgiving encounter with our Savior, be proud?

Let us remember we, too, are only people. And, that the Word of God calls us who have been saved by Jesus’ ransom on the cross to “do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourself. Let each of you look not only to his own interest, but also to the interest of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4)

And, what more important interest can we take in others than the same interest that Peter took when he shared with them the gospel of grace?

