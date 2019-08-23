Hugine named male president of year

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:50 am

Green Pond native Andrew Hugine Jr. was named Male President of the Year at the Alabama A&M University (AAMU) at the annual HBCU Digest Awards at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture in Baltimore, Md.

Representatives from around the nation packed the museum in hopes of winning an award. AAMU brimmed with excitement as the university was a finalist for Board of Trustees of the Year, Male President of the Year and National Alumni Association of the Year.

Once the night was over, Alabama A&M walked away with the Male President of the Year, an honor bestowed to its President Andrew Hugine Jr. In June, Hugine, former president of S.C. State University, celebrated the close of 10 years at Alabama A&M University.

“I am certainly grateful to be named Male President of the Year by HBCU Digest,” said Hugine. “However, I am even more grateful to have a tremendous team at Alabama A&M and a wife who has supported me over the length of my career.”

Hugine was joined by members of the AAMU board, alumni, and colleagues. President Pro Tempore of the Board Dr. Jerome B. Williams said, “President Hugine has done a tremendous job of turning the institution around. We have made significant strides in a number of key areas, including fiscal stability, fundraising, enrollment, capital improvements, and expansion of academic programs. There is no president more deserving of this accomplishment.”