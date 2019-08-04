How do you know that you really know someone? | Faith

How do you know that you really know someone? Is it based on the number of years you have been around that individual? Is it because your parents knew this person? Is it a special characteristic that the person has that you like? Is it because of a special favor that person has done for you? Is it a certain way that person makes you feel when you are around him or her? Then just what is that makes you feel that you know someone?

It is your relationship with that individual that should confirm whether you really know him or her. What kind of relationship do the two of you have? What is it really based on? Well, I have asked you several questions, but I am going somewhere with this.

Let’s examine a few verses from the Word about relationships. II Corinthians 6:14 (ESV) affirms, “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?” Proverbs 18:24 (ESV) says, “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” John 15:13 (ESV) states, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

Finally, Romans 12:9-10 (ESV) confirms, “Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.”

Two concepts that all of these verses have in common are fellowship and love for one another. Therefore, if you have a genuine relationship with someone, and you really know that person, fellowship and love co-exists.

This brings us to the question in my title: Do you know the man? What man am I asking about? Then let me tell you some things about this man. There is no particular order in which I will share what I know about this man, but if you have a relationship with him, you will recognize him. I will share some of the things that I know about him in “layman’s terms” with Scriptures to support my claims.

• He didn’t own a winery, but He performed His first miracle at a wedding ceremony by turning water into wine when they ran out of it. (John 2:1-11)

• One day He had the most famous “fish fry” that anyone on this earth has ever had. (Matthew 14:15-21)

• In order to calm the winds and the waves in a raging storm that frightened the disciples, all He did was spoke three of the most powerful words I’ve ever heard: “Peace, be still.” (Mark 4:35-41)

• He had the power “to put the funeral homes out of business” because He raised the dead more than once. (Have mercy!) (Luke 7:11-18)

• This man never went to a school of ophthalmology, but He had the power to make a blind man see. (Matthew 9:27-31)

• This man stopped a group of hypocrites from taking matters into their own hands against a woman who was caught in the act of adultery, as if they had never sinned before. (John 8:1-11)

• He purged an unclean spirit, making it come out of a man, causing him to shake violently. (Mark 1:23-28)

• There were those whom He helped who were ungrateful. He cleansed 10 lepers, but only one returned to show his heartfelt appreciation, even praising Him with a loud voice. (Shaking my head!) (Luke 17:11-19)

• There was a woman who had been ill with an issue of blood for 12 long years. This woman was healed just by touching the hem of His garment. (What a powerful man!) (Matthew 9:20-22)

• The guards at his tomb declared that this man’s disciples came and stole His body while they were asleep. This man was crucified, dead, and buried, but on the third day He rose, just as He told his disciples that He would, with all power in His hand. (Matthew 28:11-15; Luke 24:1-8; Matthew 28:18)

I could go on and on and to tell you what I know about this man, but length of space and time won’t permit. I know this man for myself. He has been better to me than any other man I have ever known. He has gotten me through dangers seen and unseen. He has been a burden bearer for me. He has put food on my table when I didn’t know from whence it would come. On many occasions, he has made a way out of no way for my family and me. He has helped me to dry up the tears and has told me, “I’ve got this!” He has healed my body time after time. He stood right by my side as I raised three sons as a single mother. He sent me my “Boaz.” He has kept us as we have traveled up and down the dangerous highways over the past three-and-a-half years.

He has blessed my family and me time and time again. He has put angels in my path to help in more ways than one. He has let me know that the “sun” will shine again. In the words of an old Negro spiritual, “You can’t make me doubt Him because I know too much about Him.”

Yes, I know this man. He is from Galilee. I know Him, and I love Him because I have a relationship with Him! He is the one and only, Jesus the Christ! Glory be to God on High. Do you know this man from Galilee? If you don’t know Him, I suggest you give Him a try. Your life will never be the same!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)