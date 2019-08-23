Hospital donates school supplies

Employees at Colleton Medical Center and Sodexo teamed up to provide students in Colleton County with a table mounded with school supplies from packed bookbags to pencils to notebooks during the hospital’s annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The variety of supplies were delivered to the Colleton School District office Friday to be distributed to the schools. CMC’s Imaging and Surgical Services departments tied for first place in donating the most supplies and each will receive a pizza party. Pictured are Heather Simmons and Caron Sharp of Colleton Medical Center and Colleton School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster.