Girls, Boys State delegates honored

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:10 pm

Every year, the American Legion Post 93 and its Ladies Auxiliary send students to S.C. Palmetto Boys State, Palmetto Girls State and the Nathan M. Wolfe Law Enforcement Academy.

The 2019 graduates were honored on Aug. 1 with a program at the American Legion Post 93 in Walterboro.

This year’s Boys State graduates are Han Yuri Gabriel, William Francis Finigan and Nicholas Austin Armentrout, all of Colleton County High School; and William Judson Dandridge, Jacob C. Anthony Barrett, Grayson Riley Smoak, Gabriel Lane Barnes, Francis Michael Blubaugh, Nicholas James Harvey and Clay E. Griffin, all of Colleton Preparatory Academy.

Girls State graduates were Elise Glenn Walker, Madison Lisa Strickland, Abigail Lamb Altman, Grayson Wyman Altman, Lillianna Makinsey Delk and Ashley Jordon Savage, all of CCHS; and Heather Marie Davis and Hannah Elizabeth Wilson, both of CPA.

Each summer, students are chosen from junior classes at Colleton County High School and Colleton Preparatory Academy based on demonstration of high standards for leadership, character, honesty, scholarship, cooperativeness, maturity, interest in government and desire to participate. Selected delegates attend a one-week program with students from high schools all over the state to learn about government, community, networking, self-realization, growth, leadership and education.

“The lessons learned in Americanism and citizenship during this period set the tone for their future as responsible adults in our community,” Post Commander John Wallace said. “So please make a commitment to our children and help with your donation.”

The cost of this program is paid through fundraising by the Walterboro Legion, plus donations from local businesses, industries and individuals in Colleton County. Donors can sponsor an individual or just make a donation in any amount. All donations are tax-deductible.

Donations can be sent to American Legion Post 93, P.O. Box 414, Walterboro, S.C. 29488 or will be picked up by calling John Wallace, 843-599-9528 or Mike Kuszmaul, 843-893-2984.

“With your generous assistance, we can all make a positive impact on our wonderful community,” he said.