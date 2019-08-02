Getting ready for school
by The Press and Standard | August 2, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:32 am
The annual Back-To-School Program was held at Aimwell Presbyterian Church at Neyles Crossroads on Saturday, giving away school supplies and two sets of school clothes to students who attended. The event was sponsored by Hands of Christ.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.