Getting kids motivated
by The Press and Standard | August 2, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 12:16 pm
The Colleton County Memorial Library held its first motivational speaker program on July 24. Speakers, both giving their first programs at the library, were David Monroe, a recent Clemson University graduate who wants to start an organization to motivate children to pray, play, read and grow; and James Preston, a child advocate who wants to help children enjoy their youth and learn through play. Eighty-four people attended the program.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.