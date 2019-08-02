Getting kids motivated

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 12:16 pm

The Colleton County Memorial Library held its first motivational speaker program on July 24. Speakers, both giving their first programs at the library, were David Monroe, a recent Clemson University graduate who wants to start an organization to motivate children to pray, play, read and grow; and James Preston, a child advocate who wants to help children enjoy their youth and learn through play. Eighty-four people attended the program.