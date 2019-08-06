Gas leak cause of traffic shutdown near Ireland Creek

The lack of traffic in the 400 block of North Jefferies Boulevard allowed you to hear a steady hissing sound. It was the hiss, natural gas escaping a broken line, that brought on the quiet as traffic was shut down traffic on that section of Walterboro’s busiest roadway shortly before noon on Aug. 6.

A city water crew attempting to repair a water line in the curb lawn in front of the Century 21 Girardeau Realty at 447 N. Jefferies Blvd. accidently punctured the gas line. The leaking line closed the realty office. Other neighboring businesses found their operations hindered by the lack of traffic and the snarled detours around the site.