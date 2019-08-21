Game day guidelines announced by CCSD

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:03 am

Approved bags

The Colleton County School District has issued the following new Game Day Guidelines for admission to football games:

Approved Bags

Clear Tote (Plastic, Vinyl or PVC) not to exceed 12”x6”x12”

Small Clutch Bags not to exceed 4.5”x6.5”

One-gallon clear plastic Freezer Bag

Clear Bag

Only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12”x6”x12”, a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, or small clutches no larger than 4.5”x6.5” will be allowed. Any bag that does not meet the specified guidelines will not be allowed. The district will have compliant bag options for purchase.

Small permissible items like keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, and cash may be carried in a pocket or by hand.

No outside food and drinks are allowed. Prohibited items include weapons, drugs, alcohol, laser pointers, tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.

Bags will be subject to search at entry points, in line with state statutes allowing for “reasonable search.”

Parking

All spectators will enter through Gate 1. Once parking in Gate 1 is filled, spectators will be directed to Gate 2.

Please be aware there will be no re-entry pass given for the athletic event, so ensure you have everything you need with you when you enter the stadium. No loitering will be allowed in the parking areas.

Entry

Visiting team spectators will enter at Stadium Ticket Booth 6. Home spectators will enter through Stadium Ticket Booths 3 and 4.

Entry pricing for adults and students is $7 per person. Children under the age of 6 will be admitted free with a paying adult. Students in 8th grade or lower who attend school events must be with a parent or guardian.

District staff, athletic pass holders, booster club members, in-season student athletes, South Carolina High School League pass holders and other prior approved pass holders should enter through the Pass Gate, which is located next to Stadium Ticket Booth 4.

Please be reminded that no re-entry passes will be given to attendees. If you choose to leave the event, you will have to pay to re-enter. Non-service animals are prohibited.

Spectator Expectations

To ensure a pleasant event experience, no abusive or unruly actions or speech likely to cause a disruption will be allowed. Do not throw any objects onto the field or in the stands. No loitering or standing along walkways.

Guests must remain in the stands unless moving to concessions or restroom facilities. No running or horse playing is allowed.

All individuals are required to leave campus immediately following the game.