Fleeing motorcyclist identified

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey has released the name of the fleeing motorcyclist who died following a crash on I-95 Tuesday morning.

Harvey reported that Colby Smith, 23, of Laurel Springs, N.J., was pronounced dead Tuesday at 12:48 p.m. in the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

Harvey is listing multiple trauma as the cause of death.