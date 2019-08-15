Fleeing motorcyclist identified
August 15, 2019
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey has released the name of the fleeing motorcyclist who died following a crash on I-95 Tuesday morning.
Harvey reported that Colby Smith, 23, of Laurel Springs, N.J., was pronounced dead Tuesday at 12:48 p.m. in the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.
Harvey is listing multiple trauma as the cause of death.
