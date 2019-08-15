Sparta Live

Fleeing motorcyclist identified

by | August 15, 2019 9:04 am

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey has released the name of the fleeing motorcyclist who died following a crash on I-95 Tuesday morning.

Harvey reported that Colby Smith, 23, of Laurel Springs, N.J., was pronounced dead Tuesday at 12:48 p.m. in the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

Harvey is listing multiple trauma as the cause of death.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live