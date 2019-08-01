Film star in town, stumping for Sanders

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:24 am

Film and television star Danny Glover was reprising a role when he arrived at the New Life United Methodist Church the afternoon of July 27.

In 2016, Glover had thrown his support behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his unsuccessful bid to be the Democratic candidate for president.

Sanders lost that bid four years ago, basically a one-on-one race against Hillary Clinton.

When Sanders announced he would make a second bid for the Democratic nomination, Glover quickly signed on again.

After approaching the podium, the first thing Glover did was take the microphone from its stand and focus on the approximately 80 people who had come to the New Life United Methodist Church to hear Glover voice his support for the Sanders’ candidacy.

Glover told the audience that their participation in the Sander campaign would be “essential to transforming this country. This campaign is about love, this campaign is about destiny, this campaign is about transformation,” Glover said. He suggested that South Carolina, through the ballot box in next February’s presidential primary, “is going to take that message around the country.”

The Democratic party, he said, needs a candidate “courageous enough to stand up and tell the truth.” In Sanders, he added, “We have a candidate who is fearless.”

Glover’s luncheon appearance at the Green Pond church was part of a day-long swing through the Lowcountry that started with breakfast in Bluffton and ended with an afternoon rally in Estill.

Local resident Jennifer Bright, Sanders deputy state campaign director, served as emcee for the program.

Colleton County Democratic Chairman Deborah Rodriguez, Colleton County Council members Phillip Taylor and Art Williams, St. Rep. Michael Rivers Sr. and St. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews took turns at the podium before Glover took over.