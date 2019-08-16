Fashion show at the library

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:58 am

Pasqua Jones headed a fashion show on last Wednesday at the Colleton County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

“We had a grand old time. Not only did the children to model, she invited children from the general audience to share a talent — share they did. A 6-year-old rapper sang and a 10-year-old gospel singer sang,” said Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise.

“I look forward to every year to put on the best fashion show for the children at the Colleton County Library for the summer reading program. The children are everything to my girls and me. Thanks to Baby Madd and Jayla Jackson, kid artists. Keep your passion alive! The Nelson sisters, Nyanza Amoi and Shaniah Latae, kid CEO of Pink and Purple Boutique, and I would like to thank all children that took part in the fashion show. All of you did an amazing job! We thank you so much! You all rock!” said Pasqua Jones.