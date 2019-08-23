Emergency planning session set

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:12 am

Business and industry leaders have been invited to attend Colleton County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center at 108 Simmons St.

“If you are a local business or industry with a need to reduce the time it takes to recover from an emergency or disaster, please plan to attend,” said Colleton County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief and Emergency Operations Manager David Greene.

The LEPC is a federally mandated community-based organization that assists in preparing for emergencies, particularly those concerning hazardous materials. Ashley Jackson, director of Emergency Preparedness for Colleton Medical Center, currently chairs the LEPC.

Local business and industry, particularly those that store or use hazardous materials, are valuable stakeholders that can ensure the success of the LEPC, Greene said.

The LEPC, which only meets quarterly throughout the year, is an excellent opportunity for local business and industry to connect with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue members, who are charged with the emergency management duties in Colleton County and operate the Emergency Operations Center with assistance from a multitude of other federal, state and local agencies in various emergency support functions during emergencies and disasters, Greene said.

For more information, visit www.colletonfire.com/em/lepc or call the Emergency Operations Center at 843-549-5632.