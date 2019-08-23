Election planning slowly advances

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:41 am

The Walterboro residents who live within the borders of Walterboro Five voting precinct can expect a certified letter in the mail.

The Walterboro Municipal Election Commission letter informs voters that in the Nov. 5 General Election, their ballots will be cast at Walterboro Four, located at the Forest Hills Elementary School.

Walterboro Five voting precinct, normally located at Colleton County Middle School, contains 52 city residents who are registered voters. In this election, the city wants them to vote at Walterboro 4 to spare the expense of staffing their regular polling place — a move the city has undertaken in the past to curb election expenses.

The members of the commission, T. Payton Crosby and Monroe Rhodes Jr., reviewed and approved the letter during the commission meeting the morning of Aug. 15.

The commission members also reviewed and approved the candidates’ registration packet and the revised list of clerks, poll managers, rovers-technicians, receiver-unloaders and alternate workers for the election.

Most of the other decisions the commission will have to make in the days leading up to the city election will have to wait a while longer.

“Everything is wide open with the new machines coming in,” said Commission Chairperson Crosby.

One thing that will be unchanged, Crosby added, is how the city counts the votes. The city council chambers will become election central for Walterboro with the commission convening their vote-tallying session in the chambers the evening of Nov. 5.

The commission’s next meeting will be Sept. 5 at 5 p.m., the deadline for filing the statements of candidacy for the three city council posts.