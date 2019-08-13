Edisto Clemson Club kick-off party August 15
by The Press and Standard | August 13, 2019 1:36 pm
The Edisto Island Chapter of the Clemson Club will hold its kick-off party at Edisto Beach on August 15 at 5 p.m. at Coots Bar and Grill.
