Dorian now tropical storm, but currently no threat to U.S.

August 26, 2019 2:40 pm

At 2 p.m. AST, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was
near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 58.3 West.  Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest
near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue
through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on
Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected
to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight, and move
into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is expected to
pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern
Hispaniola Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and
Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the
northern Windward Islands on Tuesday, and it is expected to be a
hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Dorian is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds only
extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Rainfall:  Dorian is expected to produce total rain accumulations of
3 to 8 inches in the Windward Islands from Martinique south to St.
Vincent, including Barbados.  Isolated maximum totals of 10 inches
are possible across the northern Windward Islands.  Rainfall totals
of 1 to 3 inches are expected from the Grenadines, south to Grenada
and across Dominica.

WIND:  Hurricane conditions are possible tonight and early Tuesday
within the Hurricane Watch area in the Lesser Antilles.  Tropical
storm conditions are likely in the warning area by late today.
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical
storm watch area by tonight or Tuesday.

SURF:  Swells generated by Dorian will be affecting portions of the
Lesser Antilles by late today. These swells could cause life-
threatening surf and rip current conditions.

