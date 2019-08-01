Development underway in Walterboro

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:30 am

By JOSH TAYLOR

culinaryanthropology@gmail.com

Walterboro is seeing growth and change. In the city, multiple projects are underway to build new spaces or improve old ones. Some of these spaces will serve the community, while others will serve as a springboard for new, local small businesses, while existing national chains break ground or expand their footprint.

City residents are overjoyed that Cook Out is finally coming to Walterboro. After years of rumor and speculation, crews have been seen fervently working to prepare the site for construction at 1398 Bells Highway. The North Carolina based chain boasts an extensive menu of burgers, barbecue, chicken sandwiches and enough milkshake combinations to keep one busy for days on end. While no exact completion date has been given, company representatives say that the restaurant should be open by the end of 2019.

Dollar Tree has moved into its new, bigger storefront on Bells Highway, across from Walmart. Taking over the anchor spot in the shopping center last occupied by Petco, the store has multiplied its size considerably. With the new location opening on July 25th, store manager Alice Morris said that with the added square footage, additional name-brand product lines have been added or expanded on, specifically in food and health and beauty. Staff has been added to the existing team to assist with the expansion. Dollar Tree also plans to be a hub for upcoming back to school shopping.

Progress is moving rapidly forward on the Walterboro Science Discovery Center. The city-backed project will serve as a community center, catering to local educational groups via field trips, and to local businesses in the form of event and meeting space. Aesthetically, the building is meant to mirror wildlife found in Colleton County. Featured will be alligators, fish and taxidermy birds. The grounds of the center will have an amphitheater, with hope of filling the space with performances, plays and educational workshops. It will also be available for weddings once a grand opening is held.

The building at 122-130 Memorial Avenue has recently seen a complete renovation. A new roof, new HVAC, and painting have been completed on the site. Real estate websites show that two of five spaces have been rented, one of which is a new boutique called “Found…” Rental spaces are currently being offered by Colleton Realty. Located at the intersection of Washington Avenue, the building’s prime location will bring more retail options to the downtown shopping district, further improving the face of the area.