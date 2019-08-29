Desks donated to two county schools

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:12 pm

Northside Elementary School and Forest Hills Elementary School will each receive 100 new student desks, thanks to a partnership between Bakari Sellers’ Opportunity Project S.C. and South Carolina educators Hope and Wade King.

Colleton County School System Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jessica Williams traveled to Columbia on Aug. 22 to thank Sellers and the King family for their donations and support of public education.

Sellers, an attorney and CNN commentator who had represented a portion of Colleton County in the South Carolina House of Representatives, and the King family worked together to donate 1,300 desks for schools in six school districts: Allendale 1, Bamberg 2, Colleton, Hampton 1, Hampton 2 and Jasper 1.

“I am humbled to be able to give back to the schools that made me who I am today,” Sellers said in a press release.

“It’s time we truly invest in education across South Carolina and provide more than a ‘minimally adequate’ education to our young people. More specifically, the students and educators in the rural parts of our state are suffering more than most. They are plagued with crumbling facilities and are bleeding qualified and willing teachers. Our children deserve better,” Sellers added.

Both Sellers and the King family said they were excited to be able to help rural school districts thrive.

“We are thrilled to be able to facilitate this donation of 1,300 desks to schools and students in South Carolina. We hope this will be the first of many projects that allow us to give back to our home state,” Hope King said in a press release.