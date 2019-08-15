Daughter of murder suspect arrested

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:22 am

Two children left in car while mother shopped in store.

In a bizarre turn of events, Ashley Pangalangan joined her mother, Rita Pangalangan in the Colleton County Detention Center on Aug. 12.

Rita Pangalangan, 49, of Walterboro has been in the detention center since Aug. 5 when she and her boyfriend, Larry King, 41, of Ruffin were arrested on murder charges in the death of her daughter Cristina Pangalangan. Colleton County Sheriff Office investigators alleged that the couple had left the 13-year-old special needs student in a locked vehicle at King’s Ruffin home for approximately five hours.

A week after the death of her younger sister and the arrest of her mother, Ashley Pangalangan, 30, of Walterboro was arrested by the Walterboro Police Department on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child.

Pangalangan appeared in Walterboro Municipal Court for a bond hearing the morning of Aug. 13 and was released from custody after posting $25,000 surety bond.

On Aug. 12 at approximately 1:18 p.m., a city officer was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot to check on the report of a baby crying in unattended vehicle. The vehicle’s motor was running and the windows were up.

The officer found two small children, a seven-year-old girl and her nine-month-old brother, in the back seat.

The girl opened the door and told the officer her mother was inside Walmart shopping. They were moved to a police cruiser.

The officer checked with central dispatch and was told the temperature stood at 91 degrees with a heat index of 97 degrees. He checked on the car and found that the air conditioner was running, but was emitting warm air.

Ashley Pangalangan exited the store, walked to her car and then approached police officers to ask about her children.

According to the incident report, she reportedly told the officers she had only been inside the store for five minutes.

She was told that officers had been on the scene for 15 minutes.

The two children were taken into emergency protective custody and turned over to South Carolina Department of Social Services; Ashley Pangalangan was taken into custody.

Cristina Pangalangan

Both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the 14h District Solicitor’s Office say that their investigation into the death of Cristina Pangalangan is continuing.

The solicitor’s office reports that they are not releasing report of an autopsy or cause of death. It is anticipated that the solicitor’s office is waiting until the forensic test results are returned from the lab.

Shortly after Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey officially released Cristina Pangalangan’s name as the deceased, Sean Gruber, Colleton School District Coordinator of communications and Public Information, released a district comment on the deceased:

“All of us in the Colleton County School District are deeply saddened by the death of Cristina Pangalangan, an eighth-grade student at Colleton County Middle School.

Cristina truly enjoyed spending time with her classmates and loved to get attention. She had a smile for all of the adults at school that worked with her, and her teachers described her as a very motivated student. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

We will have our district crisis response teams available for any staff and students who need counseling or other services.”

On Aug. 6, shortly before Cristina’s mother Rita Pangalangan appeared in magistrate bond court, the school district announced she had been placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits. That administrative leave would remain in effect, the statement added, until more information was received.

On Aug. 13, Gruber said Pangalangan remained on administrative leave. Citing privacy concerns, Gruber said the school district currently was not offering any further comments.

Pangalangan taught early childhood education at the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center during the last school year. She has been employed by the school district since 1994.

During her bond hearing, Pangalangan asked that she be assigned a public defender, explaining that she believed she would be dismissed from the school district staff.