Cristina Pangalangan | Obituary

Cristina Ann Pangalangan

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Miss Cristina Ann Pangalangan, 13, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019.

Born March 28, 2006, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Walter Raphael Pangalangan and Rita Frasier Pangalangan.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019, from Faith Church, 2107 Hampton Street, Walterboro. The Reverend Daryl Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Sandy Dam United Methodist Churchyard, 3422 Charleston Highway, Walterboro.