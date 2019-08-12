Cristina Pangalangan | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 12, 2019 5:00 pm
Cristina Ann Pangalangan
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Miss Cristina Ann Pangalangan, 13, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born March 28, 2006, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Walter Raphael Pangalangan and Rita Frasier Pangalangan.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019, from Faith Church, 2107 Hampton Street, Walterboro. The Reverend Daryl Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Sandy Dam United Methodist Churchyard, 3422 Charleston Highway, Walterboro.
