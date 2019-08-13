Cristina Ann Pangalangan | Obituary

Last Updated: August 13, 2019 at 9:09 am

WALTERBORO: Miss Cristina Ann Pangalangan, 13, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday Aug. 5, 2019.

Born March 28, 2006, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of Walter Raphael Pangalangan and Rita Frasier Pangalangan. Cristina was a purely loving and wonderful soul. She was her own unique self, stubborn with her siblings and her wants. Also, she was the biggest fan of “Dora The Explorer” and “SpongeBob Square Pants.” She was always eager to swim, but more eager to watch her cartoons. She was a student at Colleton Middle School.

Surviving in addition to her parents are: two sisters, Ashley Elaine Pangalangan and Elizabeth Pangalangan Clyde and her husband Taylor of Summerville; a niece, Madeline; a nephew; Kayden; her maternal grandfather, Haskell C. Frasier Jr. of Walterboro; and her paternal grandparents, Evelyn and Ceasar Pangalangan of New York. She is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, Donald Wilburn (Elizabeth), Haskell Frasier, III, Kathy Grym (Alan), Bob Pangalangan (Dotty), Ding Pangalangan (Mitos), Edwin Pangalangan (Flordeliz), Ana Maria Labrador, Donald Pangalangan (Sylvia), Mike Pangalangan (Jessica), and Christina Pangalangan (Ras); as well as a host of loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Elaine Welborn Frasier.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to: Colleton County Special Olympics, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, S.C. 29063.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon Aug. 14, 2019, at Faith Church, 2107 Hampton Street, Walterboro. The Rev. Daryl Hunt will officiate. Interment will follow in Sandy Dam Untied Methodist Churchyard, 3422 Charleston Hwy., Walterboro.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.

Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.