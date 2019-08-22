Crime Reports

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:10 am

Golf carts missing

A resident of Norris Drive in Ruffin contacted the Colleton County Sheriff Office on Aug. 19 to report that two tan and burgundy Ezgo four-seater golf carts had been taken from his property over the weekend.

The man said that he had rented the golf carts for a birthday party last week and had gone out of town over the weekend.

When he returned home, the golf carts were gone.

Walterboro man charged

A member of the sheriff office was assigned to check on a disabled vehicle at Burlington Road and Jefferies Highway on Aug. 18 at 5:59 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he found a man attempting to change the tire on a black Ford F-150 truck.

A computer check found that the license plate belonged on another vehicle. When the deputy looked inside the truck, he reportedly found that the ignition had been tampered with and pieces of the dashboard had been removed from around the steering column. A power saw that could have been used to dismantle the dashboard was sitting on the passenger seat.

The man said he had purchased the truck earlier in the day for $500. The deputy theorized that he had recovered a stolen vehicle before its theft had been discovered and reported by the truck’s owner.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Laimait T. Green, 35, of Walterboro on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Man arrested on gun charge

A Walterboro Police Department officer on routine patrol on Robertson Boulevard and Hampton Street on Aug. 16 reportedly saw a driver fail to signal a turn when entering the roadway from a business.

The officer pulled the vehicle over at Cleveland Street and Smith Street and began interviewing the occupants who, according to the incident report, appeared to be overly nervous.

The officer noticed that the passenger of the vehicle had his hands between his legs and appeared to be holding something.

The passenger reportedly refused to comply with multiple requests to hand over the item hidden between his legs.

Officers reportedly were able to determine that the item was a handgun — the passenger’s finger was on the trigger.

They quickly seized the handgun and arrested the man, Marcello Moultrie, 21, of Walterboro on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Home hit

by projectile

A deputy was sent to a home on Chestnut Road the evening of Aug. 17 to check on a report of gunfire.

The resident said he was inside his home when he heard something hit the exterior. When he went outside to check, the resident told the deputy, he heard shooting and projectiles coming through the trees.