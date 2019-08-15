Crime Reports

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:32 am

Ruffin man

arrested after

traffic stop

A Walterboro police officer working routine patrol Aug. 11 reportedly spotted a car disregarding a red light and pulled the driver over at Sweat Street and North Jefferies Boulevard.

The driver told the officer that his license was suspended. Out of the car, the man added the license plate tag on the vehicle belonged on another vehicle.

A computer check of the man found that he was wanted on a pair of Colleton County Family Court warrants. Another computer check found that the car he was driving, a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, had been reported stolen in Branchville in November of 2017.

A search of the car reportedly found $680 in cash hidden behind a radio and a disassembled 12-gauge shotgun inside a package ready for mailing.

Inside the ignition, the officer reportedly found a programmer key; inside the trunk was a dissembled automobile GPS tracker that might have belonged on the vehicle.

Based on the stop and search, Gerroll D. Lingard, 44, of Ruffin was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while under suspension.

Stolen car

recovered

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff Office traveled to the Jonesville Baseball Field at 14555 Hendersonville Hwy. in Yemassee the afternoon of Aug. 12 to recover a stolen vehicle.

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala had been reported stolen in Jasper County.

After being informed of the theft, OnStar personnel disabled the vehicle and informed the sheriff office where the vehicle could be found.

When deputies checked the vehicle, they found a handgun, a cell phone and the ID of a 40-year-old Beaufort County man who was reportedly a suspect in the theft.

Driving in wrong lane a mistake

A Smoaks man got more than he bargained for on Aug. 8 after he was pulled over by a deputy and three SLED agents for driving in the wrong lane.

The man admitted to officers that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and that he had a handgun in the back seat.

Indeed, a 9mm gun was found lying on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, the report said. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch confirmed the gun was entered as stolen in Horry County.

A search of the suspect resulted in a plastic bag containing 35 pills believed to be Ecstasy.

A search by CCSO dispatch revealed that not only was the suspect’s license suspended, but he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2004 conviction for armed robbery.

Satiro Williams, 50, of Smoaks was escorted to the Colleton County Detention Center, charged with driving under suspension, possession of narcotics and illegal possession/concealing a firearm.