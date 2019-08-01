Crime Reports

Charges follow police chase

Two Colleton County men were arrested on a multitude of charges following a police chase on July 23.

Matthew J. Anderson, 26, of Williams, was arrested on two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, habitual traffic offender, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Britton S. Robertson, 32, of Walterboro was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

The men were allegedly attempting to elude Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a vehicle chase on July 23 when in the area of Lumber Road and Joel Padgett Street, the two men tossed a firearm and three containers out of the vehicle.

When the containers were recovered, officials allegedly found they contained methamphetamines, heroin and Xanax tablets.

One of the unlawful carrying of a pistol charges and the conspiracy charge filed against Anderson stemmed from the theft of a firearm from a Bells Highway business on July 6. The business’s security system allegedly captured video of Anderson taking the weapon. The conspiracy charge was filed because an unnamed male allegedly acted as a lookout during the theft.

The unlawful carrying of a pistol filed against Robertson stems from a Dec. 12, 2018 incident in which Robertson was allegedly found with a handgun in his pants pocket. The unlawful possession of a pistol charge stems from his allegedly being banned from possession of a firearm because of a previous conviction.

Man arrested in theft case

A Walterboro man was arrested in connection with the July 17 theft of equipment from a city contracting company.

Jervey L. Chaplin Jr., 32, of Walterboro was taken into custody on grand larceny charges on July 24 and had bond set at $100,000 when he appeared in magistrate court for a bond hearing.

The arrest affidavit alleges that Chaplin and an unnamed accomplice entered Wildwood Landscaping at 1706 Hampton St., started a white 2015 GMC Sierra, worth $45,000, and backed it up to a $5,000 utility trailer that had a $30,000 Caterpillar skid steer on it.

Security system video allegedly showed Chaplin and the accomplice leaving the property with the stolen items.

Information accumulated by investigators, including the video and statement from a company employee, provided the probable cause for Chaplin’s arrest.

Home hit

by gunfire

A deputy was called to a home on Bells Highway in Lodge the morning of July 26 after the female resident found that her home had been damaged by gunfire.

The woman told the deputy that she had heard gunshots at about 12:30 a.m. and checked her property but did not see any damage.

When the sun came up, she checked again and found bullet holes in the front door and a front window. One of the bullets had entered the home and struck a wall clock in the living room.