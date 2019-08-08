Crime Briefs

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 12:59 pm

Crop destroyed

by vandal

A Ruffin man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 5 to report the destruction of his cornfield.

The man said a friend had telephoned him to report that someone had driven through his cornfield located in the 1100 block of Southern Charm Road in Ruffin.

When he checked the field, he found that the driver of a pickup truck had driven into the field and done doughnuts with his vehicle. The vandalism had occurred between the morning of Aug 4 and about 2 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The victim said the vandal had destroyed approximately $3,000 of corn that was ready for harvest.

Thief trades up

A resident of Camp Buddy Road in Ridgeville contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the evening of Aug. 4 to report a theft caught on his security camera’s video.

The man said the video showed a white male entering his yard, grabbing a bicycle and beginning to ride off.

Then the thief noticed a parked ATV in the yard. He parked the bicycle and took off with the ATV.

Lawn care items taken in Smoaks

A resident of Drawdy Road in Smoaks contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 3 shortly before 10 a.m. to report that a utility trailer valued at $1,000 had been taken from the property sometime between July 31 and August 1. The stolen trailer contained two chain saws valued at $800 and a $300 weed eater.

Items taken

from Hiers Corner

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Hiers Corners Road Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. to investigate a theft of a utility trailer loaded with equipment.

The victim said the trailer, valued at $1,500, had contained two pressure washers worth $1,250 and hose for the pressure washers valued at $300.