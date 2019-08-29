Court Reports: Man gets seven years for robbery

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:10 pm

A Walterboro man learned he was going to prison for a November 2018 robbery last week.

Sheldwin J. George, 25, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of strong-armed robbery. After hearing George’s plea visiting Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Gibbons ordered George to serve seven years in prison.

George was arrested in connection with a robbery at the Petro’s Express at 1111 Sniders Highway. He and a second man were charged with grabbing and restraining an employee before ordering that the cash register be opened.

• James W. Campbell, 48, of Walterboro appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court and entered a plea on the first-degree domestic violence charge filed against him in connection with the Dec. 22, 2018 incident at the family home.

Campbell was charged with beating his wife with a baseball bat, causing a variety of injuries.

Campbell was ordered to serve three years of a 10-year prison term and then spend three years on probation.

• John Dillon Hiers, 27, of Walterboro, was sentenced to 18 months in prison when he pled to three charges.

Hiers was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident in March of 2018 and receiving stolen goods in connection with an incident in April of 2018.

In the April incident, a Walterboro Police Department officer spotted a stolen 2016 Ford F-250 in the parking lot of a Sniders Highway motel. He allegedly watched as Hiers approached the stolen truck. When Hiers was searched, the truck’s key was in his pants pocket.

In the March incident, a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found an ATV parked on Barracada Road and interviewed the driver. The interview led the deputy to search Hiers and he found a bag of methamphetamine and a handgun in Hiers’s possession.

• Chemar Y. Williams, 19, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of second-degree burglary, was ordered to serve eight months of an eight-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

Williams was charged with breaking into a Ruffin home in January of 2018 and stealing five firearms.

• Teresa F. Fletcher-Thurston, 40, of Green Pond pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

• Latrell D. Aiken, 20, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to six months.

• Lorenzo Stephens, 39, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light and was sentenced to six months in jail.

• Quashaun M. Lucas, 24, of Summerville, pled to a charge of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Ashley T. Wannamaker, 39, of Lexington, pled to a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months in jail.

• James R. Sloman, 55, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended 10-year prison tem with credit for time served and placed on probation for five years.

• Eric L. Edwards, 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, was given a suspended six-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Justin A. Adkins, 26, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of grand larceny, was given a suspended five-year prison term for credit for 81 days scented in the detention center and was placed on three-years probation.

• Rahmid N. Dennings, 24, of North Charleston, pled to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for five years.

• Lester Robertson, II, 20, of Walterboro, Chase G. King, 18, of Ruffin and Jared R. Bonner, 20, of Ruffin, pled to charges of second-degree burglary, were given suspended Youthful Offender Act prison terms and were placed on probation for three years.

• Robert Crosby, 30, of Walterboro, pled to a forgery charge and was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• James Lee Edwards, 26, of Green Pond, pled to a charge of grand larceny, was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for 18 months.

• James M. Benton, 25, of Cottageville, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was given suspended three-year prison term.

• Kaseem D. Richards, 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for nine months.

• Jessie J. Salladin, 41, of Cross, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for 18 months.

• Allen R. Thomas, 41, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of breach of trust, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for three years.

• Reginald Manigo, 28, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of second-degree domestic violence, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for 18 months.

• Eddie Vandyke, 60, of Cottageville, pled to a charge of possession of cocaine, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for 14 months.

• Roderick R. Mosley, 28, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for 18 months.

• Juan Rivera, 18, pled to charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and forgery. He was given a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation on the weapon charge and a two-year suspended sentence and one year of probation on the forgery charge.

• Maurice L. Stephens, 27, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light, was given a suspended 18-month prison sentence and placed on probation for two years.

• Shirley Ferguson, 68, of Green Pond, pled to a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child, was given a suspended 18-month prison sentence and placed on probation for nine months.

• Christopher R. Lynch, 19, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of use of a vehicle without permission, was given a suspended six-month jail term and placed on probation for six months.

• Quantez L. Glover, 24, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and given the option of spending 90 days in jail or paying a $100 plus costs fine.

• Ray N. Summers, 50, of Cottageville, pled to a charge of driving while under the influence and was given the option of spending 30 days in jail or paying a $250 plus costs fine.

• Ragtime Jenkins, 30, of Green Pond was given a suspended two-year sentence on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a suspended one-year sentence on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol. He will spend one year on probation.

• Jenna L. Polk, 34, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of use of a motor vehicle without permission and was sentenced to time served.

• John H. Lewellen, 24, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.

• Anthony T. Dubois, 20, of Green Pond, pled to a charge of possession of prescription medication and was sentenced to time served.