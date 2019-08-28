Cougars slip past Lakewood for opening win

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cougars defeated Lakewood High School 20-19 to earn a win in the season opener Friday Aug. 23 on the road. It was the first opening win for Colleton County since 2015 when the Cougars defeated Cane Bay at home 28-14 and went on to a 3-0 start to the season.

Colleton County scored twice in the first quarter on a 25-yard pass from Edwardian Stansel to Jorryn Simmons (Chandler McMillan, kick) and on a 58-yard run by Trakell Murray (McMillan, kick). The Cougars were held scoreless in the second and third quarters, but Murray scored on an 18-yard run (kick failed) to give Colleton County the advantage.

Quarterback Edwardian Stansel was 6-12 in passing for 51 yards including one touchdown, threw two interceptions and rushed for 7-yards.

Trakell Murray rushed for 176 yards and had two touchdowns. Jorryn Simmons had one 25-yard touchdown reception.

On defense, Jaccare Stevens had 10 solo tackles and five assists, and Jaheim Black had six solo tackles and eight assists. Daryl Green added six solo tackles and five assists.

“It was ironic the way the game played out,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “It was almost exactly like last year, and we felt we lost our focus and intensity last year during the rain delay. This year, we reminded the guys of that and how we couldn’t control the weather but could control how we responded. We came out and really had guys step up and take control.

“Senior leadership on this team is huge,” said Peeler. “They started dropping everybody to stop the pass, so we knew we needed to be able to run the ball. The offensive line and Trakell Murray really responded. That made all the difference in the game.

“Defensively, I thought we fought hard all night,” said Peeler. “They ran a complex, option/RPO offense and our defense made some huge plays down the stretch when we needed it.”

Colleton County will host White Knoll High School on Friday Aug. 30 with a 7:30 kick-off planned on Salute to Service Night at Cougar Stadium.