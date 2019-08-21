Cougars participate in Lion’s Club Jamboree, win two

First game Friday

at Lakewood High.

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cougar football team traveled to Berkeley Friday Aug. 16 to participate in the annual Berkeley Lion’s Club Jamboree. The Cougars played quarters three and four where they defeated Goose Creek 21-14 and tied Stratford 0-0.

“We executed much better,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We need to make better decisions as far as throwing the ball, but I was very pleased with the offensive line and the defensive play.”

Peeler cited the efforts of Ian Shark, Trakell Murray, Edwardian Stansel, Jeremiah Mosley and Jorryn Simmons on offense. The defense was led by Daquan Bryant, Jaheem Black, Nayron Holmes and Antawn Griffin.

The Cougars will travel to Lakewood High School on Friday Aug. 23 for the season opener. They will host White Knoll for the home opener Friday Aug. 30.