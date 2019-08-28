Cougars compete in Battle of Camden

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:58 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Cross-Country team traveled to Camden Saturday, August 24 to compete in the Battle of Camden Cross Country Invitational at the Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site. The Cougars finished 11 out of 14 teams competing. The Lady Cougars lacked the necessary numbers to earn a team finish.

Catherine Bunton represented the girls with a time of 29:10 and placed 57th out of 71 runners.

Blaine Cook led the boys’ team with a time of 20:22 placing 27th out of 100 runners.

Other results included: 43 – Tyler Scites (21:32); 58 – Bryan Hiers (22:39); 71 – Hans Gabriel (23.13); 72 – Even Stroble (23.16); and 77 – Nathan Erwin (24:41).

“Everyone ran well and will continue to improve as the season progresses,” said Coach Mylinda O’Quinn. “I am very proud of the Colleton County team and their effort today.”