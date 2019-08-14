Cottageville working armed robbery case

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:31 am

Although the two Cottageville officers working the Aug. 9 armed robbery at the Dollar General store have been working the case non-stop, Police Chief J.D. Cook says its time for the general public to help in their search for the suspect.

Cook said, “We have got some leads, what we need is some cooperation.”

The suspect, Cook said, “was calm and cool.” That leads him to believe the man’s arrival at the Dollar General near closing time was not the first armed robbery he has committed.

On Aug. 12, the police department posted a photo of the gunman entering the store on the department’s Facebook page in hope the picture would generate a tip from the general public.

Cook said the department also suspects that the gunman is a resident of Colleton County.

Cottageville police were called to the Dollar General at 11051 Cottageville Highway on Aug. 9 at 11:24 p.m. after the armed robber fled.

The store’s two employees were waiting by the front door and told the first officer on the scene that the suspect ran out the back door.

The officer drove around to the back of the business and drove down Farmers Street towards Sally Ackerman Drive in an unsuccessful attempt to locate the suspect.

When he returned to the business, a second officer was with the employees.

With the assistance of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was sent up along Farmer Street and Sally Ackerman Drive to continue the search for the suspect.

The surveillance video showed the black man — wearing a gray t-shirt, black cargo shorts, black shoes, a camo flat-bill hat and a doo-rag with a kitchen hand tower covering his face — leaving the stockroom and hiding near the coolers.

“He stuck around the coolers and was watching the workers in the office as they counted the money,” according to the incident report.

He then entered the office, armed with a small black handgun and collected an unreported amount of money. He then ordered the employees to the front of the store and demanded they open the safe.

With the money in a blue cooler bag, he walked out of the store.

A sheriff’s office canine team called to the robbery site was able track the man about 100 yards to a building on Farmers Street.

Officers checking the exterior of the building found fresh tire tracks and a beer bottle still cold to the touch.