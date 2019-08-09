Cottageville Council covers varied agenda B

By JULIE HOFF

Cottageville Town Council heard from a candidate for Colleton County sheriff at its regular monthly meeting on July 30.

Anthony Buchanan publicly announced his telephone number, saying, “I’ll use the same number when elected sheriff.” His prospective plans including thinning administrative ranks and putting 10 deputies on the road 24/7. “I’ll be a sheriff working for citizens, not politics,” he said.

Council members also noted two upcoming community events:

A back-to-school bash is slated for 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Cottageville United Methodist Church. Attendees will receive a free meal and free back-to-school supplies, with music provided by Abide Ministries.

A barbecued chicken dinner fundraiser will be held Aug. 31 next to Genesis Auto Sales on Highway 17-A South for Police Major Chris Lovelace, who is unable to work due to health issues. Tickets are $7 and are available at town hall on Salley Ackerman Drive and also from Councilman Ted Underwood.

In other developments:

• Mayor Tim Grimsley said the town is still hammering out rules for Camellia Park next to town hall. The rules will be posted at a covered kiosk doubling as a community bulletin board. A few people have been ejected from the basketball courts for bad language, he said.

• Grimsley reported that he and Town Clerk Sandy Nettles have attended workshops on grant-writing and victims’ advocacy, respectively.

• Police Chief J.C. Cook said the next area Crime Watch meeting is Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Cottageville Library behind town hall, and Sue Keith of the Colleton County Legislative Delegation announced an open house event at Lowcountry Regional Airport at 537 Aviation Way, Walterboro, from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 20.

• Resident David Himmel asked officials to trim overgrown foliage that blocks sidewalks and encroaches on roads.

The overgrowth in some areas forces pedestrians off sidewalks, and drivers swerve to avoid protruding branches, he said. Grimsley said foliage planted on private property must be pruned by the property owners.

If the issue is on the street side, residents can contact the state Department of Transportation at www.scdot.org to email a request for maintenance.