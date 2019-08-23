Coming home

Harold Frazier came home to Walterboro to make a difference.

That might sound strange, coming from a mortician, but his is a profession that everyone eventually needs — and some need help.

“I’m fortunate in having different avenues, particularly in this area with so many people who are economically disadvantaged. I do have flexibility to work with the families that we serve,” Frazier said. “I stand on this: When you give, it shall be given unto you. I’m a living testimony that the more you give, the more it comes back to you, especially in a small town. We’re close knit.” He tries hard to help families because “We go to church together. I know where you live. I’m going to see you in the grocery store.”

That attitude doesn’t always work out as he hopes, but “You win some, and you learn some. You only lose when you fail to learn.” And he firmly believes that God will intercede. “When you pour, He’ll pour.”

Frazier’s first passion was to be a doctor. But then as a teenager, he got the chance to work with his uncle, the late Ernest Mungo. He saw what Mungo did, considered the time and money it would take to get through medical school, and decided the funeral business could offer “the best of both worlds. You have the anatomy aspect of working in the funeral home and the business aspect of being a businessman. So, I said ‘I think I like that.’”

At 19, he graduated from Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service and went to work with a partner at a funeral service in Hardeeville. That didn’t work out as planned, and he was considering the military when a chance to go to school for free surfaced. He moved to Atlanta, went to nursing school while working as a funeral director and embalmer after classes. He then spent 10 years in Atlanta working full-time as a cardiac nurse.

But when the chance to come back home surfaced last November, Frazier saw the opportunity of a lifetime. “When you’re doing something you like, you can do it all night. If you’re doing something you dislike, it’ll keep you up all night. What I found is when you look back on life, there’s nothing more expensive than a missed opportunity — lost because it’s dressed in overalls and looks like work. And I didn’t want to look back at this 5-10 years down the line and say, ‘Man, I wish…’”

So he came home and worked out a deal for the former Mungo Funeral Home building on Francis Street, which he has completely remodeled and renamed Harold Frazier Mortuary. He gets to combine his nursing skills working 1-2 days a week at the hospital with his funeral director skills at the mortuary.

His work ethic, he said, comes from growing up in the country in Round O, the son of Mary and Harold Frazier Sr., graduating from Walterboro High School in 1995. “I probably wasn’t the smartest, but I was ingrained that you’re not going to be smarter. You just have to work harder.”

And work with God. His grandmother was a Jehovah’s Witness and his father was a Baptist. Frazier learned important lessons from the different aspects of each of those religions. “It helped me to understand and empathize with people in their loss and in the religious aspects. Because everyone agrees differently and believes differently,” he said.

His Uncle Mungo told him, “It’s not the age of the business, but the service that it renders.” And Frazier is looking forward to picking up the baton and carrying on that legacy.

For information call 843-782-5656 or visit haroldfraziermortuary.com.