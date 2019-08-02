Update: Colleton school orientations begin Monday Aug. 5

Last Updated: August 2, 2019 at 9:48 am

It’s time to plan for back to school.

Orientations for middle and high school students will be held beginning Aug. 5 for CCHS seniors from 5:30-7 p.m. CCHS juniors and sophomores will have orientation on Aug. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. and freshmen on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Colleton County Middle School will hold sixth-grade orientation on Aug. 7 from 9-11:30 a.m. for those with last names starting with A-J and from 1-3:30 p.m. for last names K-Z. Registration for A-J will begin at 8:30 a.m. and for K-Z at 12:30 p.m. A brief session will be held for parents, but they will leave students for orientation. Sixth graders will receive schedules on Aug. 7. Other grades will receive schedules on Aug. 15.

Meet the Teacher nights will be held at Colleton County elementary schools on Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. and at the middle school from 6-8 p.m.