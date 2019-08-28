Colleton County Hall of Fame Induction set for Sept. 6

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:38 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction will be held Friday Sept. 6 during pre-game ceremonies of the varsity Cougar Football game versus Carolina Forest.

This year’s inductees include:

Bryan Davis

Walterboro High School Bulldog Football

Davis was a two-year letterman (1994, 1995) and was named All-Conference (1995). He was also twice named All-Conference Baseball (1993, 1994). Starting quarterback and wide receiver at Wofford College (1995-1999). Davis currently serves as the chief strategy officer at USAA Property & Casualty Insurance in San Antonio, Texas.

Perry Smalls

Walterboro High School Bulldog Baseball

Smalls was a five-year varsity starter for the Bulldogs. He was four-time recipient of All-Region recognition (1988, 1989,1990, 1991) and was named AAAA Player of the Year. Smalls participated in the 1991 North-South All-Star Game and in the Dizzy Dean All-Star Game (1991) and was named AAAA Pitcher of the Year in 1990.

Smalls is currently serving as the head football coach at Colleton County Middle School, head girls basketball coach for CCHS, and works with the Cougar Baseball program.

Nick Adams

Colleton County High School Cougar Football

Adams was a 2007 Shrine Bowl honoree and was twice named All-Region (2006, 2007). He also earned All-Lowcountry recognition (2006, 2007) and holds the CCHS All-Time Leading Receiver record. He was a three-year starter for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Steven Ford

Colleton County High School Cougar Football

Ford was named All-Region (2007) and All-Lowcountry (2007). He attended Fort Scott Community College (2008-09), University of North Texas (2010-2011) and Abilene Christian University (2012). He was named First-Team Defensive Back (2012) for Abilene and was a two-year starter at the University of North Texas. He is currently living in Dallas, Texas where he works for Halliburton, a major oil field company.

Allyson

Bridge Griffin

Walterboro High School Bulldog Tennis

Griffin was a three-year varsity letterman for Bulldog Tennis where she played on the boys’ team (1988, 1989, 1990). She went on to play at Columbia College where she was the first female tennis player to receive a scholarship. She coached tennis for CCHS from 2011-2017.

Ashira Dobison

Colleton County High School Lady Cougar

Softball

Dobison was a three-year letterman for Colleton County Softball and earned All-Region honors in all three years (2007, 2008, 2009). She was named All-State in 2008 and 2009 and was named to the Colleton County All Decade Team for 2000-2010. She went on to play Division I Softball for North Carolina A&T.