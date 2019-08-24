CMC nurses get updates in techniques

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:58 am

The SIMS mobile lab was set up at Colleton Medical Center on Aug. 12. Simulation specialists from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Palmetto Health and MUSC Maternal Fetal Medicine shared information as Colleton Medical Center Labor and Delivery nurses provided care for a life-sized mannequin. The goal of the exercise is to improve birth outcomes for South Carolina mothers and babies. The life-sized mannequin is based in Columbia and travels to each of the 42 birthing hospitals in South Carolina each year. From left are Patricia Crosby, RN, CMC director of Labor and Delivery/Nursery; Kaila Eady, PCT; Abigail Land, RN; and Lindsay Benton, RN.